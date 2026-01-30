Home > English > Poems and Stories > The Seal Cartel: A Case Study

For years, the Seal Cartel operated out of sight, below public visibility and beyond legal oversight, affecting the population of the Island.

Fish smuggling spread across the region, and fishermen gradually left. The Island is called Preenland. It exists due to its queen.

The remaining fishermen cooperated with the Seal Cartel. Refusal resulted in intervention by polar bears, who acted as the seals’ security force. Damage was considered incidental.

The Cartel operated under the protection of Queen Tteme. She was, or was considered to be, its leader. No evidence confirmed this. No evidence was required.

International observers maintained a different position. According to them, the Cartel existed outside the human dimensional plane. It did not exist in the present, but could exist in the future if sufficiently referenced. Repetition increased plausibility.

Public opinion remained inconclusive. The Seal Cartel displayed quantum properties: it existed and did not exist simultaneously. Its status depended on the observer, which proved operationally convenient.

At some point, clarification was expected.

An indestructible pirate ship reached the Island’s shore. The crew disembarked under the direction of their captain. He was tall and heavily built. A parrot named Bioru was perched on his right shoulder.

The captain spoke with an unusual voice. Childlike. Impaired.

The parrot leaned toward his ear and appeared to whisper.

The captain repeated what was said. This process functioned efficiently.

Personal sled travel was discontinued. Effective immediately, Sled-Uber was introduced as a transportation solution for the population. Progress was measurable.

The crew stated they were ordinary people with an interest in unusual materials, including rare earth elements not yet fully identified, but already accounted for.

A fisherman asked whether the captain intended to replace the Seal Cartel.

The captain confirmed this. The Northern Kingdom would assume responsibility for the Island. Adoption was preferred. Leasing remained an option. Choice was emphasized.

A fisherman objected, stating that the Island already had a queen and families.

A polar bear removed the fisherman and transported him beneath an ice floe.

The matter was resolved.

An aristocratic penguin with a notary public’s voice appeared and announced that the Seal Cartel would not oppose the captain’s presence. Cooperation was assured.

Another fisherman noted that the speaker was a penguin, not a seal.

Shortly afterward, he slipped and died on impact with a glacier.

The surface was deemed hazardous.

Queen Tteme appeared and stated that the Island was peaceful and required only respect. She was placed on a small boat and departed into the ice.

No further statements were necessary.

In the following days, the Seal Cartel was no longer referenced—not because it had vanished, but because reference had lost its function. The captain established temporary offices, which remained in use. Agreements were executed without review, in languages unfamiliar to the signatories. Compliance was recorded.

Natural resources from Preenland entered export channels.

Stability improved.

Polar bears were reassigned to private security services. Penguins were placed in administrative roles. Seals were classified as cultural assets. A commercial fair was established for visitors. Authenticity was guaranteed.

Queen Tteme was reported to reside elsewhere, with limited contact and no jurisdiction.

Sled-Uber reduced transit times by forty percent.

Satisfaction surveys reflected moderate approval.

Without a Cartel, without a queen, and without territorial autonomy,

Preenland continued to exist.

Functionally.